I have been using this quite a bit and it's saved me heaps of money on overseas purchases.

Transferwise gives you a real debit card (Mastercard) and virtual bank accounts in overseas currencies. If you want to buy things in USD then you put money into your NZD transferwise account and then buy stuff with the mastercard. Letting transferwise do the FX conversion rather than the bank or paypal saves about %4 which adds up fairly quickly.

If you receive overseas funds then you can put it directly into your foreign currency bank account. You can then transfer it back at the cheap 1% transferwise rate and take it out or just use it for your USD purchases.

No fees to sign up and order the master card but they do require you to either deposit some money or supply ID to open the overseas bank accounts. Presumably this is to prove that you are not the Iranian Minister for Oil Revenues.