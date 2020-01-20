Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 265400 20-Jan-2020 10:54
One person supports this post
I have been using this quite a bit and it's saved me heaps of money on overseas purchases.

 

Transferwise gives you a real debit card (Mastercard) and virtual bank accounts in overseas currencies.  If you want to buy things in USD then you put money into your NZD transferwise account and then buy stuff with the mastercard.  Letting transferwise do the FX conversion rather than the bank or paypal saves about %4 which adds up fairly quickly.

 

If you receive overseas funds then you can put it directly into your foreign currency bank account.  You can then transfer it back at the cheap 1% transferwise rate and take it out or just use it for your USD purchases.

 

This invite code gets you a free transfer and if enough people use it, me some free money.

 

https://transferwise.com/invite/u/guyb94

 

No fees to sign up and order the master card but they do require you to either deposit some money or supply ID to open the overseas bank accounts.  Presumably this is to prove that you are not the Iranian Minister for Oil Revenues.

  # 2402186 20-Jan-2020 11:09
I used this during the holidays as well and it's pretty cool. I loaded three virtual CCY accounts and depending on the country I was in, it deducted the money from the correct account - Eg - SGD in Singapore.

 

Not only I got a better rate than the banks when I transferred lump sum into these accounts, I even saved on FX conversion fees had I used my standard NZ credit card.

 

The other cool feature was transferring from one virtual account to another - eg Once I got back to NZ, I transferred remaining SGD to NZD account and use it locally.

 

Simply brilliant! 

  # 2402203 20-Jan-2020 11:30
Official AUD rate is .96 now. Transferwise do it at .957 whereas the industry giant, PayPal, generously offer .927.

I often do foreign purchases online, the fees & harsh exchange rates can easily take the gloss off the deal, so I'm pleased to read this post.

Thank you @landcruiserguy, I've signed up already.




  # 2402207 20-Jan-2020 11:57
Glad you guys like it as I am loving it.  Every time I buy something off Amazon I feel happy because I save $5 on the FX fee.

 

One challenge is that if you add the master card to paypal as a NZD card then you need to change the FX conversion option each time you purchase.  This doesn't appear to be changeable on the mobile verison of the paypal check out web site.  I think if I had my time again I would add it as a USD card.

 

 

 

I am in my company share scheme which of course pays me in USD and then charges me a 2.5% FX fee.  With transferwise I can just put that in my USD account and either transfer it back for 1% or just leave it in USD and spend it on things online.

 

 

 

Another use case is giving money to relatives overseas.  I had to pay my bro in Oz a couple of hundred dollars.  Instead of paying the 5% paypal fee I transfered it to my AUD transferwise account (for 1%) and then did a bank transfer from my transferwise AUD account into his real Australian bank account.

 

 

 

My final tip is that given that this is all about avoiding fees than it doesn't make that much sense to add money to your NZD transferwise account with your credit card or POIL as they all have transaction fees.  Doing a bank deposit into transferwise is free but not instant so what I do is just keep a $100 NZD float in the account.  Any time I spend it I top it back up.  That way if I am inspired to buy something off amazon in the weekend then the money is already there.

 

 

 

 

