So currently noels has these for 1129 however themarket.co.nz (which noels also sells on) has a $100 off when you spend $1000



https://themarket.com/nz/coupons



Signup to the market, get the coupon for $100 off, search for iphone xr (make sure you pick the 256gb one as the 64gb costs more).

Looks like blue, red, white, black are in stock :)



Coupon expires tomorrow so will go back to the 1129 tomorrow.