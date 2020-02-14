As the title says and coupons; its a 2018 model so it is a few years old now relatively speaking, but being Panasonic, they are still a high quality panel. Perfect for a movie/TV lover, will be fine for gaming for now, but given both PS5/XBSX is on the horizon and a large portion of the market is pivoting towards HDMI 2.1, it will be diminishing returns for a bleeding edge gamer.

Cons: only has 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, no HDMI 2.1 features at all (eARC, ALLM, QMS, VRR etc); no Dolby Vision, only HDR10+, but the HCX processor does a pretty bang up job of picture processing and dynamic tone-mapping anyway so not a real consideration; Older OS, but pair it with a streaming box and you are good to go!

Get one, so I can stop entertaining the idea that I have money to spend to buy one myself!