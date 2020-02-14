“Pre orders on Galaxy S20 now open”
Are you ready for our MASSIVE Overstock Sale?
Hey Neil,
For 1 Day ONLY this Saturday 15th February 2020, join us in-store and online for epic savings across our huge range of Laptops, Smartphones, Computers & Tablets, Gaming, Cameras & Drones, PC Peripherals, TV & Audio, PC Parts, Networking, Printing & Office, Smart Home and so much more!
OVER 10,000 PRODUCTS STOREWIDE WILL BE ON SALE!
Sale starts at 9am sharp and ends at 6pm. The biggest brands, the biggest range, super low prices - this is our massive Overstock Sale that you simply don't want to miss!
Click the button below to get a sneak peek of the deals - and make sure to head on down to your local PB or jump online this Saturday 15th February!