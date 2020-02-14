Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2581 posts

Uber Geek


#267853 14-Feb-2020 11:50


https://www.pbtech.co.nz/promotions/overstock-sale-2020

“Pre orders on Galaxy S20 now open”

Are you ready for our MASSIVE Overstock Sale?

Hey Neil,

For 1 Day ONLY this Saturday 15th February 2020, join us in-store and online for epic savings across our huge range of Laptops, Smartphones, Computers & Tablets, Gaming, Cameras & Drones, PC Peripherals, TV & Audio, PC Parts, Networking, Printing & Office, Smart Home and so much more!

OVER 10,000 PRODUCTS STOREWIDE WILL BE ON SALE!

Sale starts at 9am sharp and ends at 6pm. The biggest brands, the biggest range, super low prices - this is our massive Overstock Sale that you simply don't want to miss!

Click the button below to get a sneak peek of the deals - and make sure to head on down to your local PB or jump online this Saturday 15th February!


4289 posts

Uber Geek


  #2420921 14-Feb-2020 11:56
2 people support this post


this is our massive Overstock Sale that you simply don't want to miss!

 

Until the next one anyway :)....

 

They are getting more and more like Briscoes and Rebel where there is a sale every second weekend,

589 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2420932 14-Feb-2020 12:10


@PhantomNVD, you may want to edit your link, as it includes the email address it was sent to.

 

Here's the PB-Tech website one

