You may know that Giapo, the famous Auckland-based ice cream shop, has been a long time Geekzone supporter - we even had especially made ice cream flavour for previous Geekzone events!

Giapo is again showing their support for our community with a generous offer: $10 credit to use on their new Giapo app.

The Giapo app gives you the flexibility to skip queues and order before you get to the store - it even has extended hours so you can have your ice cream fix a bit earlier than everyone else. You can find more information in the app itself.

To get your $10 credit, download the app, create your Giapo account and claim your unique code here: https://gkz1.co/GiapoGeekzone.

We have 6,000 codes to giveaway, and these are valid for six months - but the link to claim the code will only be available for the next fifteen days.

In exchange, all Giapo asks for is your feedback about the app. If you have any comments, just let them know by emailing giapo@giapo.com.