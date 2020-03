Both Noel Leeming and PB Tech are doing this. Buy a Kindle Paperwhite 4 8Gb for $219 (at PB) or $230 (at Noel) and they throw in a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen). PB don't seem to be advertising, but when my wife asked in store yesterday, they did it. Noel doing it online, but obviously not clear when theat would be delivered.