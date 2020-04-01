Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#269676 1-Apr-2020 11:32
ubisoft - Rayman Legends (PC) or available via Uplay if you have that installed

 

Offer valid until 3/4  (3-April)

  #2452190 1-Apr-2020 11:41
I'm assuming it stops working after that date?



  #2452196 1-Apr-2020 11:45
snnet:

 

I'm assuming it stops working after that date?

 

 

 

 

says "get it for free" so assume to keep forever

 
 
 
 


  #2452202 1-Apr-2020 11:49
One way to find out I guess - have seen similar before though

Should be free to keep. 

 

  #2452251 1-Apr-2020 12:46
I have it on Wii U and Switch....just downloaded it to my SFF PC. Works great Cheers.

