ubisoft - Rayman Legends (PC) or available via Uplay if you have that installed
Offer valid until 3/4 (3-April)
I'm assuming it stops working after that date?
snnet:
says "get it for free" so assume to keep forever
One way to find out I guess - have seen similar before though
Should be free to keep.
Steam has had quite a few games marked for free in last week as well. I've got a bot in my Discord server that alerts me to any free commercial games.
I have it on Wii U and Switch....just downloaded it to my SFF PC. Works great Cheers.