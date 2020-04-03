gehenna: If they start with Philosopher's Stone they should be OK. It's darker as the series progresses, but the original intent was that the kids reading it would age along with the kids in the book so it would get progressively more mature. To a certain extent anyway.

This is my experience with similarly sensitive kids. For sensitive kids, also good are (off the top of my head):

- Captain Awesome, Stan Kirby

- Judy Moody etc, Megan McDonald

- Daisy and the trouble with... series, Kes Gray

- First few of How to Train Your Dragon, Cressida Cowell (like HP, gets a bit darker later)

I'll go through the library later for others if there is any interest.