Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsBargains and DealsFree Stuff During Covid19 Lockdown


22211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#269704 3-Apr-2020 11:46
5 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

I thought it might be tidier to have a thread dedicated to free stuff offered during the lockdown, or COVID 19 Recovery time?

 

I'll start..

 

https://www.udemy.com/courses/free/

 

 

Create new topic
4386 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2453725 3-Apr-2020 12:57
Send private message quote this post

https://www.lynda.com/ - has one month free and your local library account might give you ongoing access too.

220 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2453759 3-Apr-2020 13:37
Send private message quote this post

JK Rowling - Harry Potter at Home

 

 

 
 
 
 




22211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2453762 3-Apr-2020 13:40
Send private message quote this post

NightStalker:

 

JK Rowling - Harry Potter at Home

 

 

 

 

Both my kids are sensitive wee souls (I tried to read Roald Dahls Witches and that totally freaked them out. Is reading HP books a really bad idea for them?

 

 

6168 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2453765 3-Apr-2020 13:42
Send private message quote this post

If they start with Philosopher's Stone they should be OK.  It's darker as the series progresses, but the original intent was that the kids reading it would age along with the kids in the book so it would get progressively more mature.  To a certain extent anyway.

 

 



22211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2453768 3-Apr-2020 13:44
Send private message quote this post

Free month for Pluralsight

 

https://www.pluralsight.com/offer/2020/free-april-month?oid=7014Q0000022aAOQAY&utm_term=&aid=701j0000002BGhlAAG&promo=&oid=&utm_source=branded&utm_medium=digital_paid_search_google&utm_campaign=NZ_Brand_P&utm_content=&gclid=Cj0KCQjwmpb0BRCBARIsAG7y4zYHltB90QvDGqFK5QFggcm--C-GCeJDbXi5c1yk_W8TiMVShr5W9xwaArZiEALw_wcB

 

 

1797 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2453786 3-Apr-2020 14:07
Send private message quote this post

Possibly stating the obvious but the Auckland libraries support digital book loans and the Libby app is a great way of reading them.  Works for e-books and audio books

mdf

2464 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2453790 3-Apr-2020 14:09
Send private message quote this post

gehenna:

 

If they start with Philosopher's Stone they should be OK.  It's darker as the series progresses, but the original intent was that the kids reading it would age along with the kids in the book so it would get progressively more mature.  To a certain extent anyway.

 

 

This is my experience with similarly sensitive kids. For sensitive kids, also good are (off the top of my head):

 

- Captain Awesome, Stan Kirby

 

- Judy Moody etc, Megan McDonald

 

- Daisy and the trouble with... series, Kes Gray

 

- First few of How to Train Your Dragon, Cressida Cowell (like HP, gets a bit darker later)

 

I'll go through the library later for others if there is any interest.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.