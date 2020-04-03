I thought it might be tidier to have a thread dedicated to free stuff offered during the lockdown, or COVID 19 Recovery time?
I'll start..
https://www.udemy.com/courses/free/
https://www.lynda.com/ - has one month free and your local library account might give you ongoing access too.
JK Rowling - Harry Potter at Home
NightStalker:
JK Rowling - Harry Potter at Home
Both my kids are sensitive wee souls (I tried to read Roald Dahls Witches and that totally freaked them out. Is reading HP books a really bad idea for them?
If they start with Philosopher's Stone they should be OK. It's darker as the series progresses, but the original intent was that the kids reading it would age along with the kids in the book so it would get progressively more mature. To a certain extent anyway.
Free month for Pluralsight
https://www.pluralsight.com/offer/2020/free-april-month?oid=7014Q0000022aAOQAY&utm_term=&aid=701j0000002BGhlAAG&promo=&oid=&utm_source=branded&utm_medium=digital_paid_search_google&utm_campaign=NZ_Brand_P&utm_content=&gclid=Cj0KCQjwmpb0BRCBARIsAG7y4zYHltB90QvDGqFK5QFggcm--C-GCeJDbXi5c1yk_W8TiMVShr5W9xwaArZiEALw_wcB
Possibly stating the obvious but the Auckland libraries support digital book loans and the Libby app is a great way of reading them. Works for e-books and audio books
gehenna:
If they start with Philosopher's Stone they should be OK. It's darker as the series progresses, but the original intent was that the kids reading it would age along with the kids in the book so it would get progressively more mature. To a certain extent anyway.
This is my experience with similarly sensitive kids. For sensitive kids, also good are (off the top of my head):
- Captain Awesome, Stan Kirby
- Judy Moody etc, Megan McDonald
- Daisy and the trouble with... series, Kes Gray
- First few of How to Train Your Dragon, Cressida Cowell (like HP, gets a bit darker later)
I'll go through the library later for others if there is any interest.