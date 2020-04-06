FREE Luminar 3 photo editing software. The latest is version 4, so it's one behind, but still not too bad.

It works. Fill in the form at the link and they will send a link and a code.

Luminar 3 is an all-in-one photo app designed that offers everything a modern photographer needs for photo editing. Give all your photos the look you want in seconds. Make the necessary edits on a single image. And instantly sync all the adjustments with a click. Luminar 3 is a full-featured photo editor for Mac and PC. It brings over 300 robust tools and features, including fast RAW support, layers, custom brush for selective editing, masking, dozens of photo filters with custom adjustments, Luminar Looks and a lot more. Luminar features advanced controls that are easy to use. Intelligent filters like Accent AI 2.0 makes it easy to get a great looking image in seconds.

https://fstoppers.com/software/how-get-skylum-luminar-3-free-469628