Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Trend Micro Mobile Security will be available free for all New Zealanders for six months to help protect their personal devices. An app-based software solution, it helps protect against malicious online activity at a time when increasing numbers of Kiwis are using devices such as smartphones or tablets for work and study.

Trend Micro’s Mobile Security helps protect your identity and your physical device, including:

Protection against malware, ransomware, spyware, and banking fraud by blocking dangerous and fraudulent websites

Guarding against identity theft and phishing scams

Scanning the WiFi network for unsafe networks

“With families staying home but continuing their lives online, whether it be through remote working or online learning, they’re using their mobile devices in ways different to before. We want to help support New Zealanders during this time and make one part of their lives easier – protecting their devices,” says Tim Falinski, Managing Director, Consumer APAC, Trend Micro.

“We’ve already seen scams and malicious online activity around COVID-19 as cybercriminals seek to take advantage. These extra measures, using Mobile Security, will help ensure people can rely on their devices with no interruptions and stay safe online.”

The offer is available for the entire month of April and valid for six months after download. This can be accessed simply by downloading the app via the Apple App Store or Google Play now, available globally.