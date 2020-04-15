At the moment I wouldn't pay $20 for one... Mine requires a reboot every day or else it will reboot after playing choppy for seconds/maybe a minute... It might even be more than daily but as I only use it in the evening I basically have to reboot it every time I want to watch something. MANY people are reporting the same thing on the current sw version and there's no good way to downgrade either.

As far as I can see there's no point getting one at the moment.

Cheers - N