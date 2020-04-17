Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
367 posts

Ultimate Geek


#269960 17-Apr-2020 09:50
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/just-cause-4/standard-edition

670 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2464024 17-Apr-2020 10:00
Urgggh, Epic Games. As much as I like free games (and the Just Cause series), I don't need another game store in my life. I've got more than enough games in my back catalogue that I haven't played lol. Good spotting though and an awesome deal for those who want it.





3564 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2464027 17-Apr-2020 10:04
Just Cause is a very fun game :)

 

I wonder though with the seperate store - do platforms like Steam etc. really charge such a commission on sales? I'm not as upset about games being more disjointed as you buy each seperately whereas TV it's a monthly fee....




