865 posts

Ultimate Geek


#270230 29-Apr-2020 15:55
credit to chch99nz at ChoiceCheapies

 

 

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/c/essentials/grocery/clearance-easter-confectionery

 

Freeshipping code FDREF54679

 

 

 

Some great value deals at ~75%+ off.

729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2473498 29-Apr-2020 16:08
they've removed the ability to use the free shipping - was almost finished with my order :(

 

 

 

Clint



865 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2473499 29-Apr-2020 16:10
If you have used the code before it won't work for that email address/account. It should work with a different email 

 
 
 
 


729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2473501 29-Apr-2020 16:12
ahhh - that will be why :)

BDFL - Memuneh
66737 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2473504 29-Apr-2020 16:13
Thanks for the heads up - bought lots of Lindt chocolate now.




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

729 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2473508 29-Apr-2020 16:15
Didn't know that :)

 

Have placed my order with different e-mail :)

 

 

 

Clint

1254 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2473510 29-Apr-2020 16:16
freitasm:

 

Thanks for the heads up - bought lots of Lindt chocolate now.

 

 

 

 

So that's why I couldn't buy any (added to cart, then unable to finish checkout as out of stock).

 

had to settle for the Irish Cream Truffle Liqueurs instead.



865 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2473511 29-Apr-2020 16:17
Kmart also had reduced prices on their egg range($5 shipping fee), no idea if they will reduce further

 
 
 
 


BDFL - Memuneh
66737 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2473513 29-Apr-2020 16:21
dolsen:

 

freitasm:

 

Thanks for the heads up - bought lots of Lindt chocolate now.

 

 

So that's why I couldn't buy any (added to cart, then unable to finish checkout as out of stock).

 

 

Lindor (the Lindt balls with creamy filling) was out-of-stock when I tried too, but the Lindt milk chocolate bunny was still listed as available and a good price - that's what I've got.




 

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 

4032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2473549 29-Apr-2020 17:37
Okay so I just brought my kids enough chocolate to last a couple of years lol...

 

 




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

