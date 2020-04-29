credit to chch99nz at ChoiceCheapies
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/c/essentials/grocery/clearance-easter-confectionery
Freeshipping code FDREF54679
Some great value deals at ~75%+ off.
they've removed the ability to use the free shipping - was almost finished with my order :(
Clint
If you have used the code before it won't work for that email address/account. It should work with a different email
ahhh - that will be why :)
Thanks for the heads up - bought lots of Lindt chocolate now.
Didn't know that :)
Have placed my order with different e-mail :)
Clint
freitasm:
Thanks for the heads up - bought lots of Lindt chocolate now.
So that's why I couldn't buy any (added to cart, then unable to finish checkout as out of stock).
had to settle for the Irish Cream Truffle Liqueurs instead.
dolsen:
freitasm:
Thanks for the heads up - bought lots of Lindt chocolate now.
So that's why I couldn't buy any (added to cart, then unable to finish checkout as out of stock).
Lindor (the Lindt balls with creamy filling) was out-of-stock when I tried too, but the Lindt milk chocolate bunny was still listed as available and a good price - that's what I've got.
Okay so I just brought my kids enough chocolate to last a couple of years lol...
Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.