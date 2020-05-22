Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PB Tech 27th birthday sale


113 posts

Master Geek


#271681 22-May-2020 10:33
Copy and paste from my email:

 

For 4 days only from Friday 22nd May through to Monday 25th May 2020, join us in-store and online for epic deals across our huge range of Laptops, Smartphones, Computers & Tablets, Gaming, Cameras & Drones, PC Peripherals, TV & Audio, PC Parts, Networking, Printing & Office, Smart Home & Security, STEM and so much more!

Plus, get 18 Months No Payments & No Interest with Q Card on all online orders over $200 (sorry, this finance offer is not available in-store).

OVER 10,000 PRODUCTS WILL BE ON SALE

 

Click to be taken to sale

2730 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2489282 22-May-2020 10:40
Broken link for me




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

 

Handsome Dan is currently WFH.

 

Handsome Dan is perplexed...and a little stir crazy.

 

Handsome Dan is well and truly over Home Detention...

 

Some people were just born stupid. 



113 posts

Master Geek


  #2489286 22-May-2020 10:46
Handsomedan:

 

Broken link for me

 

 

Yeah I stuffed up the original link. Try again otherwise easy to find on the PB Tech site. 

 

Compared to a year ago, prices are still relatively high. I got the Samsung Evo 970 250gb for $113 last May, and now it's at $136. 

 
 
 
 


4394 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2489310 22-May-2020 11:06
I'm after a good video card... But the huge 1.8% off a single 2070 Super variant isn't enough to tempt me, especially with their 2.5% CC fee...

 

Related: Anyone have a 2070Super or 1080ti for sale for some sort of saving off new?

 

Cheers - N

 

edit - I wouldn't call 1.8% an "epic deal"




--

 

