New deals are up

Will update this over and over once I go through and find some decent deals.

First up, Mi Box S back down to $99

Xiaomi LED Desk Lamp down to $59

Again use code 'PBSMART4ME' for free shipping until 7th of June



'*Free standard shipping for orders over $20 inc GST, excludes bulk items over 20kg, oversized items, express delivery options, rural and overseas addresses. This promotion is for retail customers only, it excludes commercial customers with credit accounts or special price levels. Promo code offer is valid until 7th June 2020.'