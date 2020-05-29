Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#271850 29-May-2020 09:54
New deals are up 

 

Will update this over and over once I go through and find some decent deals. 

 

First up, Mi Box S back down to $99

 

Xiaomi LED Desk Lamp down to $59

 

 

 

Again use code 'PBSMART4ME' for free shipping until 7th of June

'*Free standard shipping for orders over $20 inc GST, excludes bulk items over 20kg, oversized items, express delivery options, rural and overseas addresses. This promotion is for retail customers only, it excludes commercial customers with credit accounts or special price levels. Promo code offer is valid until 7th June 2020.'

  #2494190 29-May-2020 09:58
Hang on didnt pb just have a sale?



  #2494206 29-May-2020 10:14
xyf:

 

Hang on didnt pb just have a sale?

 

 

Not wrong. They had their birthday last week. Bit harder to tell what the good deals are this time around. They've changed prices on many items whilst also removing its previous price. 

 
 
 
 


  #2494207 29-May-2020 10:18
so another 2 cents off deals?




  #2494213 29-May-2020 10:31
xyf:

 

Hang on didnt pb just have a sale?

 

 

 

 

Giving Briscoes a run for their money.

  #2494215 29-May-2020 10:33
This is also a good deal: Xiaomi Mi Home Portable Air Pump For Scooter, Bike, Motorbike , and many others - $65
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HEAMIX22184/Xiaomi-Mi-Home-Portable-Air-Pump-For-Scooter-Bike

