Can't find too much information about the item in this first deal.

On computer Lounge for $29 (down from $149). Listed for $59 usd on both the Hiby Store and Amazon US, which works out to $95ish nzd before shipping. 2.5mm jack. I think they're specifically for the R3 R6 bluetooth player .... but not entirely sure. Not my field of expertise.

Here's a decent review of the headphones. If anyone has a better understanding, please fill me in. Keen to jump on a good deal.

Other deals of significance:

Beyerdynamic Aventho Wireless Headphones $499 now $299

Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Bluetooth Headphones $499 now $299

NZXT H700i Ninja Premium Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Case $499 now $299

Audiofly AF160 In-ear Headphones $599 now $299

Kennerton Stor Headphones $799 now $399

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 $549.95 now $429.95

EK-FB ASUS PRIME X299 RGB Monoblock $199 now $50

Kennerton Praetor Headphone Stand $179.95 now $99

FiiO BTR3 High-fidelity Bluetooth Headphone Amplifier $139.95 now $99

Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth Headphones $219.95 now $119 (Noel Leeming as well)

Unsure how long these deals are around for.