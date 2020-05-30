Not my field of expertise but a couple of decent deals when comparing prices to other stores. Wish I could do these deal-finds as a job. Bit of fun. The human Pricespy
Niche items perhaps. Redrock items especially heavily discounted. Some of these original prices are gnarly though.
Pelican 0341 Replacement Foam for 0340 Cube Case $309 now $179
Azden 35HT 180-ch UHF Handheld Transmitter/Mic $349 now $189
Meinuo Silicone Case for GoPro HERO 2 $11.95 now $1
Redrock Micro - microFinder loupe accessory kit $89.95 now $1
Delkin NP70C Battery $19.95 now $1
Delkin DC500D-P Pop-up Shade for Canon 500D $43.95 now $2
DJI Lens Filter Mounting Kit for Phantom 2 Vision (Part 27) $28.95 now $5
Cinetactics Matteblox DV Oversize Flag (Black) $33.95 now $9
Ikan AC107P Battery Adapter Plate Ikan AC107P Battery Adapter Plate $99 now $9
Ikan MIB101 Monitor Inversion Bracket $92.95 now $9
SandMarc Thumbscrew for GoPro cameras $33.95 now $9.95
Core SWX GoPro Extended Life Battery Cable Y with XT60 Connectors $85.95 now $19.95
Wasabi Power Dual USB Wall Charger $50.95 now $27.95
Core SWX FLEX-RC1 for Canon 5D/7D $229 now $29
Dracast Filter Frame for LED 500 Light $85.95 now $29.95
Zacuto Red Plate V3 Mounting Plate $129 now $39
Pelican Shield Case For Apple iPhoneX (black) $109 now $49
Zacuto Studio 15mm Q-Mount $419???? now $49
Dracast 60-Degree Honeycomb Grid for LED1000 Panel $369 now $49.95
HDfury GoBlue Bluetooth Dongle $109 now $65.95
Rycote 034355 24cm Softie Short Fur - Black $269 now $99