Not my field of expertise but a couple of decent deals when comparing prices to other stores. Wish I could do these deal-finds as a job. Bit of fun. The human Pricespy

Niche items perhaps. Redrock items especially heavily discounted. Some of these original prices are gnarly though.

Pelican 0341 Replacement Foam for 0340 Cube Case $309 now $179

Azden 35HT 180-ch UHF Handheld Transmitter/Mic $349 now $189

Meinuo Silicone Case for GoPro HERO 2 $11.95 now $1

Redrock Micro - microFinder loupe accessory kit $89.95 now $1

Delkin NP70C Battery $19.95 now $1

Delkin DC500D-P Pop-up Shade for Canon 500D $43.95 now $2

DJI Lens Filter Mounting Kit for Phantom 2 Vision (Part 27) $28.95 now $5

Cinetactics Matteblox DV Oversize Flag (Black) $33.95 now $9

Ikan AC107P Battery Adapter Plate Ikan AC107P Battery Adapter Plate $99 now $9

Ikan MIB101 Monitor Inversion Bracket $92.95 now $9

SandMarc Thumbscrew for GoPro cameras $33.95 now $9.95

Core SWX GoPro Extended Life Battery Cable Y with XT60 Connectors $85.95 now $19.95

Wasabi Power Dual USB Wall Charger $50.95 now $27.95

Core SWX FLEX-RC1 for Canon 5D/7D $229 now $29

Dracast Filter Frame for LED 500 Light $85.95 now $29.95

Zacuto Red Plate V3 Mounting Plate $129 now $39

Pelican Shield Case For Apple iPhoneX (black) $109 now $49

Zacuto Studio 15mm Q-Mount $419???? now $49

Dracast 60-Degree Honeycomb Grid for LED1000 Panel $369 now $49.95

HDfury GoBlue Bluetooth Dongle $109 now $65.95

Rycote 034355 24cm Softie Short Fur - Black $269 now $99