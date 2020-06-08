I believe there is a new model coming out.
Good price though but I think I will get the new one as long as it runs plex.
John
I know enough to be dangerous
And they are out of stock...
Seriously, who the hell designs a shopping platform that doesn't hold stock while you complete the checkout process? This is maybe the 4th or 5th time I have gone to buy something from them, complete the checkout process, and bam, fail at the last step because it's "sold out". FFS!
Luckily I managed to nab one before going out of stock. Hopefully my order is honoured.
there is no official word of a new one and I doubt the warehouse in little old NZ would be in the loop if Apple were planning an immediate update.
Or wait for the sorry we cancelled your order in about 2 weeks when they work out they let people order too many. (2 out of my last 3 orders have ended that way)
GSManiac:
Normally $299 but on clearance at $199
online only.
bugger gone already
GSManiac:
Code has been found in the beta to suggest a new one is coming out this year.
Missed out too, had it in the basket. There will be a new model this year for sure. After all the 4K model is 3 years old. I'm expecting a new model by September or earlier
Definitely online only ?
