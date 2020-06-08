Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple TV 4K $100 off from The Warehouse


#272063 8-Jun-2020 11:26
Normally $299 but on clearance at $199

 

online only. 

  #2500464 8-Jun-2020 11:35
I believe there is a new model coming out.

 

Good price though but I think I will get the new one as long as it runs plex.

 

John




  #2500465 8-Jun-2020 11:35
Linkie here

 
 
 
 


  #2500473 8-Jun-2020 11:49
And they are out of stock...

 

Seriously, who the hell designs a shopping platform that doesn't hold stock while you complete the checkout process? This is maybe the 4th or 5th time I have gone to buy something from them, complete the checkout process, and bam, fail at the last step because it's "sold out". FFS!



  #2500488 8-Jun-2020 12:04
Luckily I managed to nab one before going out of stock. Hopefully my order is honoured. 

 

there is no official word of a new one and I doubt the warehouse in little old NZ would be in the loop if Apple were planning an immediate update. 

  #2500489 8-Jun-2020 12:04
Or wait for the sorry we cancelled your order in about 2 weeks when they work out they let people order too many. (2 out of my last 3 orders have ended that way)

  #2500497 8-Jun-2020 12:07
GSManiac:

 

Normally $299 but on clearance at $199

 

online only. 

 

 

 

 

bugger gone already 

  #2500498 8-Jun-2020 12:08
GSManiac:

 

Luckily I managed to nab one before going out of stock. Hopefully my order is honoured. 

 

there is no official word of a new one and I doubt the warehouse in little old NZ would be in the loop if Apple were planning an immediate update. 

 

 

Code has been found in the beta to suggest a new one is coming out this year.

 
 
 
 


  #2500523 8-Jun-2020 12:37
Missed out too, had it in the basket. There will be a new model this year for sure. After all the 4K model is 3 years old. I'm expecting a new model by September or earlier

  #2500531 8-Jun-2020 12:50
Definitely online only ?




