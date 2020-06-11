Beware of misleading specs, this will perform poorly on write speeds. From what I can tell, write speeds are 5 - 20MB/s , slowing down for larger files.

If you want good all-round performance, get the sandisk USB extreme go (good), or the sandisk USB extreme pro (best).

I'm waiting for amazon shipping costs to return to normal then I'll buy from them as they are much cheaper than buying locally, especially if you bundle a few things into a single shipping lot.