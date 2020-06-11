Available today only (11th June) as part of PB Techs online flash sale.
Usually $35.95, this 3.0 flash drive is available for $19. Good reviews overall.
Nice!
I was going to grab a couple, but I see there is a limit of one, so I won't bother.
Beware of misleading specs, this will perform poorly on write speeds. From what I can tell, write speeds are 5 - 20MB/s , slowing down for larger files.
If you want good all-round performance, get the sandisk USB extreme go (good), or the sandisk USB extreme pro (best).
I'm waiting for amazon shipping costs to return to normal then I'll buy from them as they are much cheaper than buying locally, especially if you bundle a few things into a single shipping lot.