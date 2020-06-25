Usually $20 and up from other retailers, Rubber Monkey has the 'Belkin MIXIT DuraTek USB Type-C Cable with DuPont Kevlar (1.2m, Gold)' at $10.95.
Think shipping is usually $3.50, otherwise can pick up from Auckland or Wellington.
