Thanks to estuart on Cheapies

Following C+P

Get 20% off any Sky Sport Now Week or Month pass with the code: SPORTFUEL20, so you can stream Sky Sport and ESPN LIVE and on demand, on a range of devices.

1) Go to: https://www.skysportnow.co.nz/

2) Register first if you don’t already have an account

3) Go to BUY PASS

4) Buy the pass you want the 20% discount redeemed against

5) You will be taken to the purchase page, look out for the Promo Code box at the bottom left hand corner. Enter the promo code here and click CHECK. The price will be discounted by 20%

6) Enter your payment details and click PURCHASE. You will be taken to a purchase confirmation page and receive a purchase confirmation email

You now have access to Sky Sport Now

By redeeming the 20% off any Sky Sport Now Pass promotion you are accepting Sky Sport Now terms and conditions of use: https://www.skysportnow.co.nz/tos. These promo codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other Sky Sport Now promotions or existing passes.

Promo code must be redeemed by 14 July 2020 and can only be used once per customer.

(i) Redeemed against the Week Pass, the promo code will give you 1-week access to Sky Sport Now at 20% off. After 1 week, you will need to purchase a new pass to continue watching Sky Sport Now.

(ii) Redeemed against the Month Pass, the promo code will give access you to Sky Sport Now at 20% off the first month. After 1 month, you will continue on the Month Pass and standard charges will apply.

For one week free pass recipients the promo code must be redeemed by 31 December 2020. Access to Sky Sport Now on this promo code will terminate 1 week after redemption. To continue watching Sky Sport Now, you will need to purchase a new pass.

For Sky Sport Now customer support please contact LiveChat via website: https://www.skysportnow.co.nz/. For support via email: support@skysportnow.co.nz.

Not available with any other offer. Expires: 28/08/2020