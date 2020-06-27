Can't find too much information on price history, but seems to be the lowest at the moment.
From Computer Lounge
Capacity - 1 TB
Interface - SATA 6Gb/s
Sequential Write - 500 MB/s
Sequential Read - 540 MB/s
Form Factor - 2.5"
Can't find too much information on price history, but seems to be the lowest at the moment.
From Computer Lounge
Capacity - 1 TB
Interface - SATA 6Gb/s
Sequential Write - 500 MB/s
Sequential Read - 540 MB/s
Form Factor - 2.5"
Sign up to Real Debrid with my referral http://real-debrid.com/?id=4677242