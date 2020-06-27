Open Box Unit usually priced at $2000 and up brand new.
VIEWSONIC CDM5500R 55 All in one commercial display
Full HD - 1,920 x 1,080
450cd/m2 Brightness
1,100:1 Contrast Ratio
Landscape/Portrait Mount
Built-in Media Player with 16GB Storage
Internet Browser
Includes Content Management Software
Video Wall Tiling up to 10x10
Wi-Fi
Internal Scheduler
Built-in Speakers
Inputs: 2 x HDMI / DVI / DP / 2 x USB / SD Card
Outputs: DVI / DP
Control: LAN / RS-232C
Dimensions: 1,233 x 710 x 45.5 mm
Weight: 18kg
VESA: 400x400
24/7 Operation