Open Box Unit usually priced at $2000 and up brand new.

 

From Play Tech

 

VIEWSONIC CDM5500R 55  All in one commercial display

 

Full HD - 1,920 x 1,080

 

450cd/m2 Brightness

 

1,100:1 Contrast Ratio

 

Landscape/Portrait Mount

 

Built-in Media Player with 16GB Storage 

 

Internet Browser

 

Includes Content Management Software

 

Video Wall Tiling up to 10x10

 

Wi-Fi

 

Internal Scheduler

 

Built-in Speakers

 

Inputs: 2 x HDMI / DVI / DP / 2 x USB / SD Card 

 

Outputs: DVI / DP

 

Control: LAN / RS-232C

 

Dimensions: 1,233 x 710 x 45.5 mm

 

Weight: 18kg

 

VESA: 400x400

 

24/7 Operation