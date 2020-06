These prices aren't on the website so it may only apply to Dunedin's Mega Mitre10.

Ego 56V batteries

2.5Ah @ $181.17 (RRP $299)

5Ah @ $291.05 (RRP $449)

And a backpack blower including a 7.5Ah battery (which isn't on the website at all but is this one) @ $550

The 7.5Ah batteries @ $401 were all gone.