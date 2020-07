If you are in the market for a decent physical disk spinner, this is cheaper than it has been in a while and probably the best value option all around, especially since Sony's X700 has gone up in price by quite a bit.

It only supports HDR10+, no Dolby Vision support, but features Panasonic's well regarded HDR Optimizer, so will work excellently for anyone with a projector or not fussed on DV.

Buy from Noel Leeming

Buy from The Market