surfisup1000: Be good if pricespy had a sale validator -- ie, list products that are at 1 year pricing lows (lower by some selectable %)

& a larger database as well. I wonder if you can get updates if an item you follow is at an all time low? I use Pricespy history chart and google to check overall prices, but sometimes a product isn't listed or it doesn't list every store that has the item you're looking at. Be cool too if you could enter a code into address links that would organize items from biggest to lowest savings.