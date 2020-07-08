Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TheMarket 15% storewide until 12th July


Surprised no one has posted this yet. Was too lazy to login and post until now. 

 

'TheMarket is celebrating our first birthday with our biggest ever 5 day sale event, with over 200 retailers offering up to 30% off selected products. Plus, get a further 15% discount on top, available across everything* on TheMarket. Even sale items! Simply use the code FEST15 at checkout before midnight 12 July. (*except alcohol, sorry). Other exclusions apply. See T&Cs for details.'

 

T&Cs

 

  • Save an extra 15% off your purchase, excluding alcoholApple products, giftcards and PlayStationPlus membership.
  • Minimum spend $1.
  • Excludes shipping costs (if relevant).
  • 15% discount will be applied as an additional saving in cart, and is on top of any offers or discounts offered by individual merchants on TheMarket.
  • Discount automatically applied when discount coupon code claimed or Fest15 entered at checkout on TheMarket.com.
  • Discount automatically applied when unique code given to Vodafone Rewards customers is entered at checkout on TheMarket.com.
  • Discount automatically applied when unique code from affiliate partners is entered at checkout on TheMarket.com.
  • During the MarketFest campaign period, transactions involving any MarketFest 15% discount coupon from any source will be limited to a maximum of 3 per customer. There is no limit on the number of transactions per customer where a MarketFest campaign coupon discount is not applied.
  • Combined MarketFest coupon discount savings over the campaign period will be limited to a maximum of $600 per registered customer.
  • MarketFest campaign period starts on Wednesday 8/7/2020 and ends at midnight Sunday 12/7/2020.
  • Coupons valid from Wednesday 8/7/2020. Expire midnight Sunday 12/7/2020.  
  • Any discounts on retail prices on TheMarket are offered under our Fair Use Policy to registered users of TheMarket for the purchase of goods for personal use only.
  • Discount codes and vouchers cannot be used for the purchase of goods intended for wholesale or resale.
  • Discount limits per customer and maximum savings per customer will be monitored for any suspected abuse of policy.
  • TheMarket reserves the right to cancel any orders deemed to be in conflict with these policies.
  • TheMarket reserves the right to amend, adjust or cancel aspects of the MarketFest promotion at any time without notice. 
  • TheMarket.com standard terms & conditions apply - see website for details.




Yes. Pretty good deal alright.




I think these are the two conditions to keep and eye on. Does 2) mean that you can only spend up to $4000 under this scheme (meaning a $600 discount)??

 

1) During the MarketFest campaign period, transactions involving any MarketFest 15% discount coupon from any source will be limited to a maximum of 3 per customer. There is no limit on the number of transactions per customer where a MarketFest campaign coupon discount is not applied.

 

2) Combined MarketFest coupon discount savings over the campaign period will be limited to a maximum of $600 per registered customer.

 
 
 
 


I saw the HP Spectre X360 laptop priced at $2,899 yesterday, and this morning at 6. Tried to apply the discount, but it would revert to a higher RRP of $3,199 before applying the discount in the cart.

 


Sent a support ticket, and of course now the RRP shows $3,199. 

 


They asked for a screenshot but of course I didn't take one. I didn't think it was needed. Oh well. Disappointing, it was going to be my first purchase on the site too.

