Free Krispy Kreme dozen [today only] if it was your birthday 13 March - 13 July


#272737 13-Jul-2020 10:35
Share smiles with Krispy Kreme's 6 months of JOY offers!

 

"For everyone with birthdays between 13th March - 13th July join us in store on Monday 13th July (it's our 83rd Birthday!) to receive a free Original Glazed™ dozen*.

 

You read that right. It's a FREE DOZEN! We'll be giving away 60,000 Original Glazed doughnuts!!

 

Don't forget to bring along your photo ID (with DOB), party spirit & make sure you're physical distancing when in store. You'll want to hurry, offer available only while stocks last. For full T&Cs scroll down.

 

Know someone who would love this sweet giveaway? Roll it forward."

 

Thanks to stubblyprawn on Cheapies for finding this deal

Pity it only applies to the lucky few that live in approx 2% of NZ by area...

They are a funny bunch at Krispy Kreme NZ.

Such great search with location and all, and they only got a handful of stores

