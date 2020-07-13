Available here until the 14th of July.

Possible mistake on Smith Citys end? They have a pack at $12.99 and this $15.99 version

Only difference being that the $15.99 version doesn't have the supplier code or any specifications.

- 1 x AAA800mAh Rechargeable Cell = 175 Alkaline AAA Cells

- Pre-charged & ready to use straight from the pack

Don't know much about rechargeable batteries, so unsure how good this deal is. Available for click & collect.

Available from Bunnings for $22.85 and Mitre 10 for $22.98 (could do price match)

.The Varta universal charger is also on sale for $29.99 (next cheapest $32).

c+p from my Cheapies post