Sharesies $15 sign-up bonus


#273014 30-Jul-2020 18:25
From now until 23 August you get $15 (and I get $5) when you register for Sharesies using my Sharesies aff code.

 

You have to register and complete the identification process to get the $15.




 

 

  #2531584 30-Jul-2020 18:33
Thats worth considering, thank you.




  #2531592 30-Jul-2020 18:48
I know I am dumb for having money sitting in a bog standard savings account at ASB.

 

It could be in anything else and do better, which is the problem.

 

I can't decide out of all the options which one to choose.

 

Sharesies has been on the radar for a while.




  #2531594 30-Jul-2020 18:56
At least you get free $15 to start - even if you don't put any money there straight away.





 

 

