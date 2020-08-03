Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsBargains and DealsFree Concerts to Stream or Download: Queen, Dire Straits, Pink Floyd, Simon & Garfunkel, ZZ Top @ Arte.tv


273 posts

Ultimate Geek


#273088 3-Aug-2020 18:58
Send private message

Basically a copy & paste of a Sleekdeals post

 

which is a copy and paste of a deal from hotukdeals

 

"A good selection of concerts here for fans of these genres - including Pink Floyd, Queen and Dire Straits.
These concerts are currently free to stream or download onto your device via Arte who are a renown German free-to-air network so this is taken directly from their media library - in English and remastered DVD quality."

 

The concerts are (direct links)

 

Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder (1988)

 

Queen - Hungarian Rhapsody - Live in Budapest (1986)

 

Dire Straits - Alchemy Live (1984)

 

Simon & Garfunkel - The Concert in Central Park (1981)

 

ZZ Top - Live from Texas (2007)

Create new topic
1318 posts

Uber Geek


  #2533975 3-Aug-2020 19:12
Send private message quote this post

Five concerts downloaded in 5 minutes. Thanks!

Create new topic




News »

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21

Sony Alpha 7S III provides supreme imaging performance
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:11

Sony introduces first CFexpress Type A memory card
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:05

Marsello acquires Goody consolidating online and in-store marketing position
Posted 30-Jul-2020 16:26

Fonterra first major customer for Microsoft's New Zealand datacentre
Posted 30-Jul-2020 08:07

Everything we learnt at the IBM Cloud Forum 2020
Posted 29-Jul-2020 14:45

Dropbox launches native HelloSign workflow and data residency in Australia
Posted 29-Jul-2020 12:48

Spark launches 5G in Palmerston North
Posted 29-Jul-2020 09:50

Lenovo brings speed and smarter features to new 5G mobile gaming phone
Posted 28-Jul-2020 22:00

Withings raises $60 million to enable bridge between patients and healthcare
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:51

QNAP integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into Hybrid Backup solution
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:40

Vector and AWS join forces to accelerate the future of energy
Posted 28-Jul-2020 21:35

JBL launches new mobile earbuds and PC speakers
Posted 22-Jul-2020 16:04

Ingram Micro brings virtualisation intelligence to market
Posted 21-Jul-2020 13:25


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.