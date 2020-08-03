Basically a copy & paste of a Sleekdeals post
"A good selection of concerts here for fans of these genres - including Pink Floyd, Queen and Dire Straits.
These concerts are currently free to stream or download onto your device via Arte who are a renown German free-to-air network so this is taken directly from their media library - in English and remastered DVD quality."
The concerts are (direct links)
Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder (1988)
Queen - Hungarian Rhapsody - Live in Budapest (1986)
Dire Straits - Alchemy Live (1984)
Simon & Garfunkel - The Concert in Central Park (1981)