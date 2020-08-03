Got this in an email from JB's today; while I've no direct experience with this brand or model, it offers a lot for the money (laser scanning; app-based no-go zones and room divisions etc) - typically paying quite a bit more for these features. (Personally, I'd always look for such features - I love this with our Roborock, eg being able to programme specific parts of the house to be cleaned on certain days.)

Edit - removed the link as I think it's a one-off coupon; happy to forward the email to someone wanting to purchase one, otherwise I imagine it's received by signing up to their emails.

This is to the normal page, showing it full-price: https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/home-appliances/ecovacs/ecovacs-deebot-ozmo900-robotic-vacuum/359520/