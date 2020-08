Whole range is, they had the speaker lamps at $20 and the elements downlights at $15 for both a single on its own and the pack of 4 plus hub, and 2 B22 or E27 lamps with a hub for $20.

Dont bother going to Wairau, botany, manukau or Grey Lynn ;) but the powerpass app will tell you stock at the others if you search it for sengled.