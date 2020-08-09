Got a link to Qeeq in my email yesterday
It appears to offer cheap subscriptions to some streaming services - like netflix and Amazon Prime (NZ$12 for 6 months)
Can anyone confirm if it is for real or is it a scam?
Thanks
Really you have to ask if this is a Legit!
Edit: Scam to Legit
Linux:
Really you have to ask if this is a scam!
Even looking at a whois lookup screams dodgy!
These links are referral codes
