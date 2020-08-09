Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Qeeq - Is it legit?


240 posts

Master Geek


#273170 9-Aug-2020 07:12
Hi All
Got a link to Qeeq in my email yesterday
It appears to offer cheap subscriptions to some streaming services - like netflix and Amazon Prime (NZ$12 for 6 months)
Can anyone confirm if it is for real or is it a scam?

Thanks

3512 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2536916 9-Aug-2020 07:17
If it sounds to good then it tends to be a scam or a service selling share plan places or stolen accounts.

Just looking at the ad you can clearly see "Netflix shared account"

6686 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2536917 9-Aug-2020 07:19
Really you have to ask if this is a Legit!

 

Edit: Scam to Legit

 

 

 
 
 
 


3512 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2536918 9-Aug-2020 07:20
Linux:

Really you have to ask if this is a scam!



Mmhmm. What I was thinking

6686 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2536919 9-Aug-2020 07:26
Even looking at a whois lookup screams dodgy!

BDFL - Memuneh
67788 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2536922 9-Aug-2020 08:13
Removed the link.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

