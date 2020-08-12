Arlo Wire-Free Pro 2

Randomly scrolling through Price Me and this Arlo Pro 2 pops up. This isn't my field of expertise, but I'm sure someone else on here can tell me whether this is a good deal or not.

Checked prices on Geekzone, PriceSpy & Price Me, and pricematch would take it to lowest possible price in New Zealand since being tracked (maybe).

PB Tech link here

Possible price match with Bunnings?

Arlo Wire-Free Pro 2, VMS4230P

- PB Tech $574.33

- Bunnings $788 / Price match - 15% ($86.14) = $488.19

- Available in-store only



Arlo Wire-Free Pro 2, VMS4430P 4 wire-free

- PB Tech $957.24

- Bunnings $1238 / Price match - 15% ($143.58) = $813.66

- Available in-store only