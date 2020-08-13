Huawei is accepting pre-orders for the new MateBook 13 in New Zealand from today - I recently received one for review and this beast is fast (the model I've got is an Intel Core i7 10th Gen with 16 GB RAM). Beautiful piece of hardware, clever power button with built-in fingerprint so it turn the laptop on and login with one single push.

Just received the press release and here is the deal:

"The new HUAWEI MateBook 13 will go on Pre-order from the 14th August 2020 at PB Tech stores and online. The MateBook 13 will be $2199 RRP, but to celebrate the launch of the laptop, PB Tech will be doing a promo of $1899 and receive a bonus Huawei T5 10” tablet."