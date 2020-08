noticed The Toolshed has a few things on sale until 19-Aug.

Dont know what Bunnings prices normally are but it looks like they may have price matched.

Limited to DeWalt and Makita as price-match options to get further 15% off at Mitre10.

Example: DeWalt cordless mower (DCMW564P2-XE)

Toolshed $746.10

Bunnings $741.10

Mitre10 $870 - (match $741-15%=$629.94)

There is probably other outdoor stuff discounted as well.

mower links:

Toolshed

Bunnings

Mitre10