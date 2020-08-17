Press release:

Kicking off at 8am on Thursday 20th August and running for two days, the popular Afterpay Day Sales are a two-day shopping event where Kiwis can take advantage of up to 70% off from top retailers across the country and can manage their payments in four fortnightly instalments.

The thousands of deals are available across a huge selection of retailers including:

The Iconic : 25% off selected styles

: 25% off selected styles Culture Kings : Up to 70% off selected items

: Up to 70% off selected items MAC Cosmetics : 15% off storewide using code AFTERPAY15

: 15% off storewide using code AFTERPAY15 Glassons : 20% off online

: 20% off online Hallenstein Brothers : 20% off using code AFTERPAY20

: 20% off using code AFTERPAY20 ONCEIT : Spend and save offer

: Spend and save offer Country Road : 20% off everything in store and online

: 20% off everything in store and online Aim’n : 20% off on everything. Enter code: AIMHIGH20

: 20% off on everything. Enter code: AIMHIGH20 ASOS : 25% off at ASOS for Afterpay Day. Use code: AFTERPAYDAY

: 25% off at ASOS for Afterpay Day. Use code: AFTERPAYDAY Shein : Up to 70% off everything

: Up to 70% off everything Mighty Ape: Up to 50% off huge range

In time for the sales, Afterpay is launching two new features designed to give customers more freedom and flexibility.

Customers will now have visibility into their estimated spend limits, and the ability to pay off some or all of an outstanding balance ahead of a scheduled payment.

Customers can head to the Afterpay website (www.afterpay.com) or the Afterpay app to browse the deals.