#273342 17-Aug-2020 16:37
Press release:

 

 

Kicking off at 8am on Thursday 20th August and running for two days, the popular Afterpay Day Sales are a two-day shopping event where Kiwis can take advantage of up to 70% off from top retailers across the country and can manage their payments in four fortnightly instalments.

 

The thousands of deals are available across a huge selection of retailers including:

 

  • The Iconic: 25% off selected styles
  • Culture Kings: Up to 70% off selected items
  • MAC Cosmetics: 15% off storewide using code AFTERPAY15
  • Glassons: 20% off online
  • Hallenstein Brothers: 20% off using code AFTERPAY20
  • ONCEIT: Spend and save offer
  • Country Road: 20% off everything in store and online
  • Aim’n: 20% off on everything. Enter code: AIMHIGH20
  • ASOS: 25% off at ASOS for Afterpay Day. Use code: AFTERPAYDAY
  • Shein: Up to 70% off everything
  • Mighty Ape: Up to 50% off huge range

In time for the sales, Afterpay is launching two new features designed to give customers more freedom and flexibility.

 

Customers will now have visibility into their estimated spend limits, and the ability to pay off some or all of an outstanding balance ahead of a scheduled payment.

 

Customers can head to the Afterpay website (www.afterpay.com) or the Afterpay app to browse the deals.

 




 

 

My technology disclosure 

  #2543120 17-Aug-2020 17:29
the ability to pay off some or all of an outstanding balance ahead of a scheduled payment.

 

errr.. this has always been the case...

