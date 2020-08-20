Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
300 posts

Ultimate Geek


#273395 20-Aug-2020 09:59
Almost everyone has followed JB Hi-Fis lead and lowered the price of the Nest Mini down to $49. 

 

Was at $88 for a few hours at Bunnings, but they changed their price to $48.90 just after 9am this morning. 

 

Don't think it has been this low since the end of June (x2 for $89, Bunnings $44 ea)

 

 

 

JB Hi-Fi link

 

PB Tech link

 

The Warehouse offer finishes 8th of September

 

Noel Leeming offer finishes 8th September, $49.99

 

Avaialble at The Market through both Noel Leeming & The Warehouse stores

 

Harvey Norman offer finishes 9th September. Limit of 2

 

Bunnings @  $48.90

 

For The Market, try the following coupon codes; 

 

SURPRISE10 - $10 off $49 minimum purchase (unsure if still available, I've already used mine)

 

DAD5 - $5 off $50 minimum purchase

 

EDIT: $48 @ Heathcotes link

4529 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2545006 20-Aug-2020 10:17
That’s a sharp price.

 

If I didn’t have two GH minis sitting in boxes waiting to be deployed (purchased in Oz on 2 for 1 deal) I would jump on this.

 

Just need someone to undercut Bunnings by 10c then do the 15% price match :-)




300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2545025 20-Aug-2020 10:29
Dingbatt:

 

That’s a sharp price.

 

If I didn’t have two GH minis sitting in boxes waiting to be deployed (purchased in Oz on 2 for 1 deal) I would jump on this.

 

Just need someone to undercut Bunnings by 10c then do the 15% price match :-)

 

 

Just found an undercutter for you. Heathcotes at $48

 

$48 - 15% ($7.19) = $40.81

 
 
 
 


1436 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2545034 20-Aug-2020 10:38
thanks. ordered from market place with $10 off.

 

total: $39 from the market




300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2545052 20-Aug-2020 11:04
hmm. Bunnings has removed the item from their website. 

