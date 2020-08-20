Almost everyone has followed JB Hi-Fis lead and lowered the price of the Nest Mini down to $49.

Was at $88 for a few hours at Bunnings, but they changed their price to $48.90 just after 9am this morning.

Don't think it has been this low since the end of June (x2 for $89, Bunnings $44 ea)

JB Hi-Fi link

PB Tech link

The Warehouse offer finishes 8th of September

Noel Leeming offer finishes 8th September, $49.99

Avaialble at The Market through both Noel Leeming & The Warehouse stores

Harvey Norman offer finishes 9th September. Limit of 2

Bunnings @ $48.90

For The Market, try the following coupon codes;

SURPRISE10 - $10 off $49 minimum purchase (unsure if still available, I've already used mine)

DAD5 - $5 off $50 minimum purchase

EDIT: $48 @ Heathcotes link