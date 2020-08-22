Link to Amazon promotion



USD $40 saving works on the same or different items.

I tested by adding x2 of the 'NEW Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse - Ice Blue' (NZD $63.68 shipped)



Can buy the Surface mobile mouse individually in New Zealand from



- Noel Leeming for $49.99

- PB Tech for $57.99

- Harvey Norman for $50



Price Breakdown

NZD $98.35 + $19.49 shipping (to Hamilton) + $8.31 GST - $40 (usd / $62.46 approx nzd) = $63.68 (USD $40.28).

1 USD = 1.56 NZD (22/8/20 @ 10pm)



Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) September 6, 2020.