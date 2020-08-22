Link to Amazon promotion
USD $40 saving works on the same or different items.
I tested by adding x2 of the 'NEW Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse - Ice Blue' (NZD $63.68 shipped)
Can buy the Surface mobile mouse individually in New Zealand from
- Noel Leeming for $49.99
- PB Tech for $57.99
- Harvey Norman for $50
Price Breakdown
NZD $98.35 + $19.49 shipping (to Hamilton) + $8.31 GST - $40 (usd / $62.46 approx nzd) = $63.68 (USD $40.28).
1 USD = 1.56 NZD (22/8/20 @ 10pm)
Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) September 6, 2020.