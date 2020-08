You'll have to be quick to get on this one but figured I post it anyway

https://www.containerdoor.com/nz/product_listings/sony-wh-1000xm4-wireless-noise-cancelling-headphones-2

Pre-order the new Sony WH-1000XM4's from ContainerDoor for $399, due to be shipped early September

Only 100 in the deal and there were less than 50 available as at 1pm today. This is a second deal, they had an initial deal yesterday of 20 which sold out within hours.