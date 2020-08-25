Link to deal

- Create an account @ GOG

- Click 'Go to Giveaway'

- Scroll down to Serious Sam and click

- Add to Library

- Wait a couple of minutes

- Go to your game library and either;

- download with GOG Launcher or download the game files only

Unsure if this process is in the correct order. It's there abouts.

"GOG.com sells games that are completely DRM-free. This means that there is nothing preventing or limiting you from installing and playing the game. As such, games from GOG never come with Steam keys."

Thanks to HotUKDeals