This is potentially the cheapest deal I've seen. Tried getting the Eufy cameras price-matched at Mightyape but they declined to do so.

eufy Wire-Free HD Security Cam with Home Base Kit (4 cameras) - $999 - cheapest price I could otherwise find was $1399: https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/cameras/connected-home/eufy/eufy-wire-free-hd-security-cam-with-home-base-kit-4-cameras/355881/



Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Full HD Security Camera 4 Pack [Gen3] (White) - $576: https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/cameras/connected-home/ring/ring-stick-up-cam-battery-full-hd-security-camera-4-pack-gen3-white/379484/

Both these cameras are very good if you're considering a little bit of home security. I'm personally using the Ring stick-up cameras with a couple of them connected to solar panels and quality is great, and they're small.