The Remington Rapid Cut Pro is currently $69 at Smiths City

Model: HC4300AU

On sale at Harvey Norman $89

Farmers $84.99

Noel Leeming $169.99

Briscoes $169.99

I price-matched with Briscoes for 10% off

"Bring the details of the advertised price and upon confirmation, we’ll immediately beat it by 10%."

$69 - 10% ($6.90) = $62.10

If you can't go instore, call the 0800 Briscoes number and they can do price beat and may offer free shipping / click + collect.

If buying from Smiths City, $6 delivery fee may apply if click + collect is unavailable.

On sale until the 8th of September.