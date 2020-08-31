Posted this deal on Cheapies a couple of days ago
The Remington Rapid Cut Pro is currently $69 at Smiths City
Model: HC4300AU
Read reviews
- at Harvey Norman
- at Remington
- recommended by a couple of fellow Geekzone members
On sale at Harvey Norman $89
Farmers $84.99
Noel Leeming $169.99
Briscoes $169.99
I price-matched with Briscoes for 10% off
"Bring the details of the advertised price and upon confirmation, we’ll immediately beat it by 10%."
$69 - 10% ($6.90) = $62.10
If you can't go instore, call the 0800 Briscoes number and they can do price beat and may offer free shipping / click + collect.
If buying from Smiths City, $6 delivery fee may apply if click + collect is unavailable.
On sale until the 8th of September.