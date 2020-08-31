Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
90 Day Prepaid Voucher Code With 32GB Per Month And Unlimited Calls + Texts $1 @ Kogan Mobile


#275615 31-Aug-2020 22:03
Thanks to Avantime at Cheapies. Highly recommend reading the comment section there. Rest of this post is a copy and paste. 

 

Link to deal

 

"Kogan Mobile is doing their anniversary deal with a 90-day Extra Large prepaid voucher for $1, which includes 32GB of mobile data per month (so 96GB in total for all 3 months) and unlimited calls & texts for the period.

 

Deal available for purchase until 30th September. Available for new and existing Kogan Mobile customers. After purchase you'll get a voucher of which you can delay the activation until 31st October.

 

Be sure to cancel the subscription at the end of the 90 days if you don't want to get charged $188.70 for renewal. Or just be like me and use a prezzy card/debit card with a low balance, so it automatically declines on renewal date."

  #2554503 31-Aug-2020 22:38
wowww. very tempted to buy and give it a go...

 

is it really $1 for 96GB for 3 months? 

 

Jacky 

  #2554504 31-Aug-2020 22:42
jackyleunght2002:

wowww. very tempted to buy and give it a go...


is it really $1 for 96GB for 3 months? 


Jacky 



There are ads for Kogan on this page (at least for me) confirming this promotion.




 

 

