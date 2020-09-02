Harvey Norman seems to be having a D-link sale. Unsure how good these products are. Can't find much discussion on these particular products in GZ threads.

D-Link DCS-2803KT @ Harvey Norman

Available from;

Mighty Ape for $776 + shipping

PB Tech for $948.99

Heathcotes for $999

Elive for $1222.30

Can find reviews for this product at both PB Tech and Harvey Norman.

Other notable D-link items on sale (In red / hot price! @ HN)

- DCS-2804KT 4 pack Camera Kit $698 (PB Tech $1138.99)

- DCS-2800LH indoor/Outdoor addon Camera for $149 (PB Tech $278.99)

- COVR-C1203 AC1200 Wifi System $238 (NL $399.99)

- DCS-8300LH Full HD Wifi Camera $99 (PB Tech $188.99)

- DSP-W118 Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug $35 (PB Tech $44)

- DIR-1960 AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi Router $218 (PB $299)

- DCS-8600LH Outdoor Camera $177 (PB Tech $299)

T&C: Limit 2 per customer. Personal shoppers only. Trade not supplied. Available from Tuesday 1st September 2020 until midnight Wednesday 30th September 2020.

According to D-link; "Take your home surveillance and monitoring to a whole new level with D-Link’s full range of Home Security Cameras. Whether you need IP65 weather protection for outdoor setups, wire-free flexibility for hard-to-reach places, or just something discreet that gets the job done, we have the home security camera you need. And with several recording options, you can choose to connect to an ONVIF-compatible NAS/NVR or other storage device for continuous 24/7 local recording, or a microSD card, your phone, or the cloud for event recording. With the free mydlink™ app, you can keep an eye on your pets, property, parents, pool, and whatever else matters to you most, from wherever you are."



Edit* Looks like PB Tech have started changing their prices as well.

- DCS-8300LH now $95.99

- DSP-W118 Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug now $34.99

- DCS-8600LH now $177





