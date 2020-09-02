Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsBargains and DealsD-Link DCS-2803KT OMNA Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Camera Kit - 3 Pack, $577 @ HN


323 posts

Ultimate Geek


#275652 2-Sep-2020 13:29
Send private message quote this post

Harvey Norman seems to be having a D-link sale. Unsure how good these products are. Can't find much discussion on these particular products in GZ threads. 

 

D-Link DCS-2803KT @ Harvey Norman 

 

Available from;
Mighty Ape for $776 + shipping
PB Tech for $948.99
Heathcotes for $999
Elive for $1222.30

 

Can find reviews for this product at both PB Tech and Harvey Norman.

 

Other notable D-link items on sale (In red / hot price! @ HN)

 

- DCS-2804KT 4 pack Camera Kit $698 (PB Tech $1138.99)
- DCS-2800LH indoor/Outdoor addon Camera for $149 (PB Tech $278.99)
- COVR-C1203 AC1200 Wifi System $238 (NL $399.99)
- DCS-8300LH Full HD Wifi Camera $99 (PB Tech $188.99)
- DSP-W118 Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug $35 (PB Tech $44)
- DIR-1960 AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi Router $218 (PB $299)
- DCS-8600LH Outdoor Camera $177 (PB Tech $299)

 

T&C: Limit 2 per customer. Personal shoppers only. Trade not supplied. Available from Tuesday 1st September 2020 until midnight Wednesday 30th September 2020.

 

According to D-link; "Take your home surveillance and monitoring to a whole new level with D-Link’s full range of Home Security Cameras. Whether you need IP65 weather protection for outdoor setups, wire-free flexibility for hard-to-reach places, or just something discreet that gets the job done, we have the home security camera you need. And with several recording options, you can choose to connect to an ONVIF-compatible NAS/NVR or other storage device for continuous 24/7 local recording, or a microSD card, your phone, or the cloud for event recording. With the free mydlink™ app, you can keep an eye on your pets, property, parents, pool, and whatever else matters to you most, from wherever you are."

 


Edit* Looks like PB Tech have started changing their prices as well.
- DCS-8300LH now $95.99
- DSP-W118 Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug now $34.99
- DCS-8600LH now $177

Create new topic
627 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2555655 2-Sep-2020 13:30
Send private message quote this post

Nice, how did you find out about this deal?



323 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2555658 2-Sep-2020 13:32
Send private message quote this post

dacraka: Nice, how did you find out about this deal?

 

Check this site most days. Double check prices through Geekzone / Pricespy

Create new topic




News »

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.