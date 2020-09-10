Quite a few decent items on sale, with new items being constantly added (at the moment) and other items selling out rather quickly.

Too many items to list here, but for example;

[PS4] SnowRunner Premium Edition $5 (was $119.99) *Edit sold out

Lego Movie 2: Batman Notebook $1 (was $14.99)

Viewtiful Joe TOTAKU Figure $1 (was $20)

[PS4] Surfworld Series $5 (was $49.99)

@Play Nintendo Switch Chat Headset $5 (was $39.99)

@Play PS4 Chatpad $5 (was $49.99)

Harry Potter Dumbledores Cup $49 (was $189)

DC Bombshells – Poison Ivy 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air 1/24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Vehicle $15 (was $59)

Some items available for click + collect, some for delivery, some both.