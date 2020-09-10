Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#275802 10-Sep-2020 08:49
Quite a few decent items on sale, with new items being constantly added (at the moment) and other items selling out rather quickly.

 

Too many items to list here, but for example;

 

[PS4] SnowRunner Premium Edition $5 (was $119.99) *Edit sold out
Lego Movie 2: Batman Notebook $1 (was $14.99)
Viewtiful Joe TOTAKU Figure $1 (was $20)
[PS4] Surfworld Series $5 (was $49.99)
@Play Nintendo Switch Chat Headset $5 (was $39.99)
@Play PS4 Chatpad $5 (was $49.99)
Harry Potter Dumbledores Cup $49 (was $189)
DC Bombshells – Poison Ivy 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air 1/24 Scale Die-Cast Metal Vehicle $15 (was $59)

 

Some items available for click + collect, some for delivery, some both. 

  #2561538 10-Sep-2020 09:11
Looks like all pickup only, and none of the local stores here have stock. So I miss out.... :(




  #2561571 10-Sep-2020 10:09
Just ordered a theC64 mini for $50 which is about what it should cost...




