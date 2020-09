This is a bit faster than the 1060 6GB .. which seem to be selling for $300 2nd hand .. so $269 NEW with warranty seems like a bargain.



Its not RTX 3090 but plenty good gaming GPU for the money.

https://www.playtech.co.nz/outlet-store/playtech-spring-clean-sale-2020/gigabyte-geforce-gtx-1650-super-oc-4gb-video-card.html