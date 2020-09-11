Thanks to JoeH at Cheapies for the find.

Promotion details

Receive a $20 Bunnings eGift Card to use on your next purchase at Bunnings Warehouse when you sign up and checkout with Zip.

To be eligible to receive the $20 Bunnings digital eGift Card (“Promotion”) you must be new Zip customer and have created your account after 01/09/2020 and entered the promo code “BUNNINGS20” to your Zip account using the Zip mobile app before shopping. The promotion runs from 12:01am Tuesday 1 September 2020 to 11:59pm Wednesday 30 September 2020 (“Promotion Period”).

You will receive 1x $20 Bunnings digital eGift Card (“Prize”) in the Promotion for your first successful purchase instore at Bunnings Warehouse during the Prize Draw Period. Only your first successful purchase at Bunnings Warehouse will be eligible for this promotion, and the purchase must be instore at Bunnings (not via www.bunnings.co.nz). If you are an existing Zip customer, you are not eligible to receive the prize.

Eligible customers will be sent the $20 Bunnings digital eGift Card to the email address associated with your Zip account before 5pm the business day following the qualifying first purchase. Entrants give permission for Zip Co NZ Limited to use their account details to contact them to administer the prize.