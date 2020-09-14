Release:
Dyson has today launched Dyson Week, a new online sales event with offers on Dyson technologies available exclusively on Dyson.co.nz. Dyson Week commences on Monday 14 September with a range of limited time offers running throughout the week until Sunday 20 September, including major product discounts, gift with purchase offers and bundle deals, all exclusively available on the Dyson website.
Launching in New Zealand for the first time, Dyson week kicks off with bundle deal savings of $299 when purchasing the Dyson Pure Cool Me™ with either the Dyson V7™ Motorhead Origin or Dyson Airwrap styler, available from 14-16 September only.
The special promotions include:
- Price promos:
- $200 off the Dyson V8 Absolute cord-free vacuum cleaner, Dyson Big Ball™ Origin vacuum cleaner and Dyson Small Ball Multi-Floor upright vacuum
- Bundle offers: When purchasing a Dyson Pure Cool Me personal purifying fan and one of the products below, you can save $299. These include:
- Dyson Airwrap styler (combined RRP of both products: $1,398. Dyson Week price: $1,099)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin (combined RRP of both products: $1,198. Dyson Week price: $899)
- Gift with purchase:
- Buy a Dyson V11 Outsize Pro or Dyson V11 Complete Pro cord-free vacuum and save $249 by receiving
- An additional click-in battery for up to 120 minutes of fade free power
- Buy the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer Limited Edition set (includes Dyson designed brush and comb and receive a sleek magnetic Dyson designed display stand valued at $109, to neatly store your hair dryer and styling attachments in one place