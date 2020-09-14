Release:

Dyson has today launched Dyson Week, a new online sales event with offers on Dyson technologies available exclusively on Dyson.co.nz. Dyson Week commences on Monday 14 September with a range of limited time offers running throughout the week until Sunday 20 September, including major product discounts, gift with purchase offers and bundle deals, all exclusively available on the Dyson website.

Launching in New Zealand for the first time, Dyson week kicks off with bundle deal savings of $299 when purchasing the Dyson Pure Cool Me™ with either the Dyson V7™ Motorhead Origin or Dyson Airwrap styler, available from 14-16 September only.

The special promotions include: